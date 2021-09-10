Guider (GDR) Trading 70.1% Higher Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 70.1% higher against the US dollar. Guider has a market cap of $16,555.46 and approximately $63.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00160567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.