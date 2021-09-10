Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Guess? stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Guess? worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

