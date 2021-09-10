GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 122.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

