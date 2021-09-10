GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 17,635 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

