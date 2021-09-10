GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

