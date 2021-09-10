GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

UBS opened at $16.51 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

