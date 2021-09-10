GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

