GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 137.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

