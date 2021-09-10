GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $640.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

