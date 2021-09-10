GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

