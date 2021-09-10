GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Financial Contrast

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Midwest Energy Emissions and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 7.60 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -9.93 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,446.43 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midwest Energy Emissions beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

