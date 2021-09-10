Gruss & Co. LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 0.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. 41,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,762. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion and a PE ratio of -60.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

