Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Critical Analysis

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.54 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.11 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Risk and Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.13%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

