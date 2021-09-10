Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $654.27 million, a P/E ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 415.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 69.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.