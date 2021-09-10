Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GRIN opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 254,963.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Grindrod Shipping worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

