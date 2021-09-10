Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

