GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 238,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,985. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $909.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

