GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
NYSE:GHG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 238,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,985. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $909.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
