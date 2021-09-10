Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh Sells 3,318 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 262,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

