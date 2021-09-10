Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

