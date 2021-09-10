Gratus Capital LLC Increases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

