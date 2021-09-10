Gratus Capital LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.43. 19,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

