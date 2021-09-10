Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

