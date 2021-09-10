Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 3.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $32,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 384,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 925.7% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 68,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,433. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.