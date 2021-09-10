Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 6,525 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

