Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 11,520 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 71,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,762. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654 over the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

