GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.61. Approximately 34,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,000,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 814,527 shares of company stock worth $31,078,726 and have sold 1,372,053 shares worth $48,252,886. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

