Gold Royalty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
GROY opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.