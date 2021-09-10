Gold Royalty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

GROY opened at $5.12 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

