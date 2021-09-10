Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 268,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

