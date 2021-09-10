GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 27,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

