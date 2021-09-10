GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $885,948.96 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $885,948.96 and $14,292.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,688.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.46 or 0.07280816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.95 or 0.01396322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00387983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00125538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.70 or 0.00546542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00558521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00345384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006612 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

