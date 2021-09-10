Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 1,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53.

