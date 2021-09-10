Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Up 0.2%

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

