Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
Shares of GAIN remained flat at $$14.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,177. The firm has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
