Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of GAIN remained flat at $$14.54 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,177. The firm has a market cap of $482.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

