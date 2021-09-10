Geoffrey Hill Acquires 150,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) insider Geoffrey Hill bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$24,900.00 ($17,785.71).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Geoffrey Hill purchased 500,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,500.00 ($34,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

