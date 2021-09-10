Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.47. Genetron shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,993 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

