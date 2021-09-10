Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Tops $17.89 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and $877,533.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00008780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

