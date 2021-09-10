Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $56.84. Genesco shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $906.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

