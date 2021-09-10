General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,193. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.