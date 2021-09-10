General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Volume Increase

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 785,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,301,200 shares.The stock last traded at $101.27 and had previously closed at $103.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

