Gems (GEM) Market Cap Tops $534,656.43

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $534,656.43 and approximately $5,133.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00058230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042464 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

