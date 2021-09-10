Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.93.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

