GAM Holding AG Makes New $321,000 Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,952,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,459,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $743,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.92 on Friday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

