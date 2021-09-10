Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
