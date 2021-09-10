G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.