FY2025 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HOYA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $167.93 on Thursday. HOYA has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.41.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

