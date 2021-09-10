FY2022 EPS Estimates for SMC Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SMCAY stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.93.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

