FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Increased by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.22.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$22.93 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

