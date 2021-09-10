FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.