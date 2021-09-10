Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for UEX (TSE:UEX)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of TSE:UEX opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.72. UEX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.
About UEX
