Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for UEX (TSE:UEX)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of UEX (TSE:UEX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE:UEX opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.72. UEX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52.

About UEX

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

