Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.40. 7,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,745,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,337,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

